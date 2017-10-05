Maglificio Ripa And ROICA™ By Asahi Kasei Together For A New Generation Of Cutting-Edge And Clean-Oriented Fabrics

SPINO D’ADDA, Italy — October 5, 2017 — Maglificio Ripa, selected by Asahi Kasei as a key partner for ROICA™ Feel Good project aimed at presenting the ROICA ™ Clean Fit yarn, exhibited at Première Vision in Paris and take the occasion to present those latest innovations, which successfully made their debut at Interfilière Paris in July.

“We recorded a very positive feedback from our customers at Interfilière – says Paolo Fila, sales manager at Maglificio Ripa – and now, for the very first view, we are exhibiting our exclusive items at Première Vision, a very important trade show for us. Clean Fit is going to be added to a range of ROICA ™ products such as ROICA™ Eco Smart family and ROICA ™ Colour Perfect family”.

Along with ROICA™ Clean Fit and consistently with its innate “CLEAN oriented” spirit, Maglificio Ripa is going to present a range of recycled polyamide fabrics combined with the ROICA™ Eco-Smart stretch family for a fully “clean” product. On the high-resolution side, the already successful project Deep by Maglificio Ripa, along with the ROICA™ Colour Perfect family is still gaining position in favour of an elastomer which can be dyed and can also guarantee an excellent colour depth.

Maglificio Ripa in collaboration with ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei, presents the ESSENZA book showing a collection of evergreen fabrics, a “must-have” over the next future five years, based on the collaboration with the Italian artist Paola Lenski.

Posted October 5, 2017

Source: Maglificio Ripa