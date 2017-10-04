INX Digital Capabilities Ready For Newest Trends At SGIA Expo

SCHAUMBURG, IL — October 4, 2017 — In recent years as attendance has swelled at each subsequent SGIA Expo, interest continues to match the growth for new products in the garment and wide format printing segments. Gold sponsor INX International Ink Co. has played a large role in developing trend-setting breakthrough products, and will feature in booth 1919 proven digital alternative inks, equipment and technologies at the October 10-12 event in New Orleans.

TRIANGLE® brand inks, Prodigy™ industrial and packaging inks, and the CP100 UV digital cylindrical printer are a trio of exceptional solutions that will be featured at the show. Jim Lambert, Vice President and GM – Digital Division, of INX International Ink Co. believes upgrades to these types of products gives specialty graphics imaging providers an advantage over the competition.

“Brand owners are driving direct-to-object digital printing now more than ever. They are looking for flexible solutions so they can print directly on irregular surfaces that, until recently, were either difficult or nearly impossible to print on digitally,” explained Lambert. “Plastic containers, where a standard label or graphic logo is not suitable, is a perfect example. We have the technology available to do it cost effectively, and we’ve expanded into other areas.”

The Prodigy line of industrial and packaging ink solutions fits this category. The water-based, UV Curable and solvent inks are used as inkjet solutions for textiles, wallpaper, flooring and more. One reason for its increasing popularity is the improved technology. The driving force behind Prodigy and the CP100 UV digital cylindrical printer is the JetINX™ Printhead Drive and Ink Recirculation system. A cost effective way to develop complete inkjet printing systems, Lambert says technology advances have led to JetINX producing its highest ever speeds.

“Higher resolution and faster Xaar printhead technology now allows for printing in a single pass. Going digital for this kind of work is favorable compared to conventional offset printing. Digital is a great option for smaller runs, especially when brand owners are looking to create more local or regionalized marketing campaigns. With a more targeted focus and the ability to produce lower cost short runs, digital is a very cost effective way to go.”

To be demonstrated at SGIA, the CP100 is an essential part of EVOLVE™ Advanced Digital Solutions, INX’s custom integration services program. EVOLVE offers the latest technological breakthroughs such as the patent-pending helical printing software package.

Lambert said it’s important for SGIA attendees to remember the value TRIANGLE brand alternative inkjet inks continue to deliver to the marketplace.

“Our most advanced TRIANGLE inks are extremely versatile. They have a long track record of success for wide format uses such as banners, flags and outdoor signage,” continued Lambert.

“These inks are well liked because they dry fast and can match nearly every OEM printer and print head type for UV curable, solvent or aqueous inks. The color gamut is vast and they are designed for outstanding durability. We also offer an outstanding worldwide outdoor warranty. Customers who use TRIANGLE inks know they are getting impeccable value and a trusted solution.”

Posted October 4, 2017

Source: INX International Ink Co.