Indorama Ventures Enters The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) For The First Time

BANGKOK, Thailand — September 8, 2017 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, is pleased to announce that the Company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the first time as published by RobecoSAM. The inclusion confirms IVL’s excellent performance among the world’s leading companies in the chemical sector and its commitment to leadership in sustainability.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) is a leading global benchmark in corporate sustainability and socially responsible investment. The indices are offered cooperatively by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Every year DJSI conducts the assessment to ensure that companies continue developing in terms of sustainability. The ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of economic, environment and social performance.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Aloke Lohia, Group CEO of Indorama Ventures, said, “We aspire to be a world-class chemical company making great products for society. Being included by DJSI and ranked among top five of all global chemical companies is an important milestone for us. This truly reflects our sustainability leadership within the industry and the progress we are making in our sustainability journey on a global scale. We will continue to make the most positive possible impact on society to create a better future for all”.

Posted September 8, 2017

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)