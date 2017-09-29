Groundbreaking For House Of Technology Of Jowat SE

DETMOLD, Germany — September 28, 2017 – Jowat SE is investing in the future of bonding by building a new and future-oriented innovation and application centre at the company’s headquarters in Detmold. The new, striking House of Technology will serve as a meeting point and offer a tangible experience of bonding technology for customers and partners. It will feature showrooms, labs and training space, as well as state-of-the-art industrial equipment for tests and demonstrations.

Around 50 years after the first production plant was built in the Ernst- Hilker-Straße, numerous guests joined Jowat at the ceremonial groundbreaking on the site of the future centre for innovation and application – a multifunctional House of Technology with a highly representative appearance.

In the front section of the building, a wide range of exhibits along with the related explanations will bring the technology of bonding closer to visitors. The “KlebBar”, a small bistro with access to a patio, will be another attractive meeting point. Furthermore, the ground floor will include many different laboratories on an area of 1,200 m2, such as a chemical-physical analytical lab with an adjacent lab for substrate and material testing. The upper floor will hold offices and meeting rooms.

An auditorium arranged over two floors with a total capacity of 200 places which can be divided into separate areas will provide space for all kind of events. In addition, the House of Technology will feature a 200 and a 500 m2 big machinery room with different modern industrial equipment from all application areas served by Jowat – flat lamination, edgebanding, profile wrapping, deep-drawing of automotive interior parts, textile material lamination, as well as packaging and bookbinding. The equipment will be used for external and internal testing and training, as well as for demonstrations. A sculptural staircase in the reception area leads to a gallery which provides a unique view from above of the various rooms for visitors.

Given the great significance of the wood and furniture industry for the Jowat Group due to the different Jowat adhesives which are used in a wide range of applications, the new building is based on a timber construction. Outside, on the surrounding walkway, wooden beams – symbolising adhesive strings – connect the floor slab with the roof.

In late autumn 2018, after a projected construction period of only 12 to 14 months, around 45 employees from two departments of Jowat SE – the Technical Support and Service as well as the Jowat Analytical Service – will work from the new building. All construction and moving procedures are due to be finished at latest by 2019, when the enterprise will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Posted September 29, 2017

Source: Jowat SE