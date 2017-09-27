Felix Schoeller Digital Media Exhibits For The First Time At SGIA Expo

OSNABRÜCK — September 27, 2017 — The German specialty paper manufacturer will be at this trade fair, showcasing its S-RACE® sublimation papers and STYLine® nonwoven wallpapers specially developed for digital printing

Visitors to Felix Schoeller Digital Media’s stand at this show will be able to see for themselves the high-quality portfolio of products for a wide range of digital printing applications. Felix Schoeller Digital Media is one of the Osnabrück-based Felix Schoeller Group’s business units. The German specialty paper manufacturer markets its sublimation papers, which are known for their very fast drying times and extremely short transfer times, under the registered name of S-RACE®. The papers, which have a microporous ink-receiving coating and sharp line definition, are suitable for both hard and soft substrates. S-RACE®tacky is the first 100% microporous tacky paper on the market and has been specially developed for elastic textiles. This eliminates what is known as the “ghosting effect.” It is available in grammages of 80, 100 and 105 g/m².

“Our customer feedback reaffirms that with S-RACE® we have developed a high-performance product for sublimation printing on both soft and hard substrates. Printers and distributors can come to SGIA and see for themselves just how many advantages our S-RACE® sublimation papers offer,” says Florian vom Bruch, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Felix Schoeller Digital Media.

STYLine® nonwoven wallpapers are the paper specialist’s response to the increasing demand for individualised wall designs. They were developed for use on all common digital printing systems such as latex, eco-solvent or dry toner printers and are certified for HP latex machines. Their excellent print results and softness to the touch, in combination with the fact that they are easy to use and have optimum dry strippability, makes them a winning choice.

Visitors to Felix Schoeller Digital Media’s stand no. 3274 in Hall F will find not only S-RACE® sublimation papers and STYLine® nonwoven wallpapers but all the other high-quality products in the business unit’s product portfolio. They include papers for solvent latex printing. These papers are coated with a solvent latex primer and have a special back coat, and are certified for HP’s Latex 300 and 3000 series. Four products are available in a glossy or satin finish and grammages of 140 and 200 g/m² to suit different applications.

The back coat is in fact a thermal barrier that protects the papers from drying out during the printing process. The result is consistently fast drying without any paper curl, which guarantees trouble-free printing. The products are used at POS for signage, exhibition graphics or posters. Their high wet strength means that the papers are also suitable for outdoor use.

Jörg Borker, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Felix Schoeller Digital Media emphasises the vast spectrum of high-quality printing materials that can be seen and experienced first hand at SGIA. “Felix Schoeller Digital Media offers a broad portfolio of high-quality media in a variety of formats for all digital printing technologies.” We are looking forward to demonstrating them to our visitors at the trade show.”

Source: Felix Schoeller Group