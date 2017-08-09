Introducing Milliken Innovarest™ — Innovative Rest Solutions

GREENVILLE SC — August 2, 2017 — For more than 150 years, Milliken has combined science, design, innovation and creativity to develop technologies and products that enhance our daily lives, improve health and safety, and make the world more sustainable.

Today, our Innovarest™ team uses our rich heritage of innovation to help people rest better. From production to development to customer service — we are working hard for safety, performance and comfort in all of our products found in beds in homes all across America today.

Our mission is to have everyone sleep more soundly through our innovative rest solutions.

Posted August 9, 2017

Source: Milliken & Company