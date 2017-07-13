Polygiene® Permanent Odor Control Technology To Debut At iCAST With Orvis® And Simms®

MALMÖ, Sweden — July 12, 2017 — Polygiene®, the world leader in odor control and freshness technologies, announces outdoor and flyfishing brands Orvis® and Simms® as new adopters of its ingredient odor technology. Polygiene’s innovative fabric treatment will be incorporated as an integral part of Orvis’ Spring 2018 travel collection as well as with several new technical angling pieces from Simms.

“We have seen consistent growth with our current brand partners increasing the role of Polygiene in their product lines as well as new brands adopting our technology,” states Colleen Nipkow, Polygiene’s Global Marketing Director. “With lifestyles developing around the sports we serve, including travel as a central component of that, consumers require odorless solutions allowing the focus to be on the activity not the product.”

Orvis’ Spring 2018 travel collection will feature Polygiene Permanent Odor Control in eight styles. The collection will feature easy-to-care, quick-drying fabrics that are wrinkle free. Two popular styles will include:

Florence Long-Sleeved Travel Dress – perfect for travel, a lightweight, popover dress.

Florence Long-Sleeved Travel Shirt – classic, button front travel blouse.

Simms will introduce Polygiene technology for several Spring 2018 technical angling pieces including the Solarflex® Armor Shirt and Women’s Guide Skort. The Solarflex Armor Shirt incorporates a mesh inner side and arm panels for ventilation, a patent pending full coverage gaiter design in addition to a quick drying, wicking and UPF50 rated fabric. It becomes the first technical angling shirt on the market to incorporate Polygiene’s Permanent Odor Control fabric treatment. The Women’s Guide Skort is built-to-fish featuring an inner short with Polygiene fabric treatment, a water resistant, quick-drying, wicking and UPF50 fabric. Lastly, Simms will incorporate Polygiene in its new Sungaiter™ Cool accessory for next spring.

Polygiene is a bluesign® approved, silver-salt treatment for textiles. Derived from recycled content (silver mostly from used electronics), Polygiene reduces the need for frequent laundering, saving time, water and energy over the life cycle of apparel. To find out more about Polygiene and its extensive list of partners using Polygiene technology, please visit www.polygiene.com.

Both the Orvis and Simms’ S’18 collections including products treated with Polygiene’s Permanent Odor Control Technology will be on display this week, July 11-14, 2017, at iCAST in Orlando, Florida.

