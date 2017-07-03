Pigment.Inc. – GoTx Launch 1900PT And 2600PT Pretreatment Machines

SYDNEY — July 3,2017 — Impression Technology under its brand name Pigmentinc has released the GoTx series fabric pre-treatment machine.

Available in 1.9 and 2.6 widths, this standalone pretreatment machine can be bundled with the GoTx series digital fabric printers and offers a seamless workflow integration.

According to Steve Richardson of Impression Technology, the manufacturers of the Pigmentinc GoTx Digital branded printer, pretreatment and fixation devices:

“With growing demand from consumers to purchase digitally printed fabrics and a large range of printing devices available to fulfill that demand, the bottleneck in the supply chain is the availability of pretreated fabrics at prices that meet market expectations. The ability to pretreat in-house either on a need to basis or in bulk significantly improves the digital fabric printing workflow. This will enable customers to react to market demands in real time and further compliments the phenomenon of fast fashion and customization that digital technologies offer. Additionally we believe that the introduction of this pretreatment device completes the product range and will assist in greater adoption of digital technologies by print houses globally which further expands our exciting and fast paces industry”

With its expanding global network Impression Technology welcomes distribution and end user requests alike.

Posted July 3, 2017

Source: Impression Technology

