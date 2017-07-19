ITW Pillar Technologies Announces New Surface Treatment Service

HARTLAND, WI — July 14, 2017 — ITW Pillar Technologies has announced a new Contract/Toll Corona and Plasma Treatment Service.

The new service is said to enable roll goods producers, converters, and end users to leverage ITW Pillar Technologies’ extensive corona and atmospheric pressure plasma pilot line facilities to treat roll-to-roll materials on a contract or toll basis.

According to Chuck Ballard, OEM & Corporate Accounts Sales Manager, “We had encountered a number of customers who received either untreated or pretreated roll materials from their suppliers, but for a number of reasons were unable to achieve proper ink, coating or adhesive adhesion to those materials using their in-house treaters. These clients would initially ask us for surface characterizations and, ultimately, re-treatment services using our VERSATreat™ corona technology or our Protean1™ plasma technology. It became clear to us that a surface treatment service was a serious market need.”

Steve Helker, Regional Sales Manager, added “The cost to provide the service was nominal for our customers, so it’s been a very viable alternative for customers who need immediate support because of, for example, waste caused by insufficient or inconsistent pre-treatment. We typically perform a complimentary surface analysis to determine possible root causes for treatment issues, then prescribe the corona or plasma treatment necessary to rectify those surface conditions.”

ITW Pillar Technologies has created a web page which describes their new surface treatment service, as well their pilot line requirements for processing roll materials at: https://www.pillartech.com/Surface-Treatment/Contract-Toll-Treatment

“Since its beginnings over fifty years ago, ITW Pillar Technologies has seized every change and major shift in the packaging industry as an opportunity to evolve, reinvent itself, and remain a leading manufacturer and innovative partner for its customers,” according to Rory Wolf, Business Unit Manager for ITW Pillar Technologies. “Innovating highly-productive technology is part of good business management. It’s a matter of being aware of our customer’s needs and making the commitment to addressing those needs with existing or new technology. We welcome change where change is needed, and we always make sure we are the first to offer new techniques, new processes, and new services in order to bring our customers leading-edge solutions. This effort has served to differentiate us in this highly competitive market,” said Wolf.

Posted July 19, 2017

Source: ITW Pillar Technologies