Imprima S.P.A., International Holding Company For Printing And Textile Finishing, Acquires 100% Of Converter B-Blossom

MILAN — July 5, 2017 — Imprima S.p.a., a multinational group entirely dedicated to textile finishing, announces the acquisition of Como-based converter B-Blossom.

The B-Blossom acquisition follows that of German printing leader KBC and Italian company GUARISCO.

From a creative and commercial point of view, BBlossom is lead by entrepreneurs Maria Moreira and Massimiliano Conti, who will keep on leading the brand personally and will enter the IMPRIMA group as shareholders.

“The reason why we focused on B-Blossom is to be found in its positioning and its distinctive printing

collection, which has allowed the company to grow and affirm itself rapidly as an accredited supplier for top-of-the-range products and within the most exclusive fast fashion collections”, they say at Imprima.

B-Blossom’s creative team say they are happy to pursue their evolution alongside IMPRIMA, aware to be entering a professional group endowed with the necessary resources to take up future challengers in terms of new technologies and sustainable processes.

In the following years IMPRIMA will keep growing thanks to a 30-million investment in technologies and further acquisitions in and outside of Italy, making sure to maintain its best practice of quality and service as well as the identity of each individual brand.