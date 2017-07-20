DMAI Honors Huntsman Textile Effects

Mumbai, India — July 20, 2017 — Huntsman Textile Effects has been named winner in the 2016 Dyestuff Manufacturers Association of India (DMAI) Awards. Huntsman bagged two awards in recognition of its ‘Excellent performance in exports of Dyestuffs by a large scale unit and ‘Excellent performance in Pollution Control by a Large Scale Unit’. The accolade is presented for outstanding contribution in supporting environment, health and safety and sustainability for the textile industry.

The awards were presented at the 67th Annual General Meeting of DMAI in Mumbai. Huntsman Textile Effects received the awards based on criteria such as innovation, creativity, development and quality.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious awards and are grateful to be recognized again this year,” said Nipun Soni, Site Manager for Huntsman Textile Effects’ Baroda plant. “This acknowledgement reaffirms Huntsman Textile Effects’ focus on innovation and continuous improvement in safety and hazard controls to meet industry demands. We continue to draw on the expertise of our people and established processes in product stewardship.”

Winners of the DMAI awards 2016 were determined by judging panel from chemical, pharma, dyes and dye intermediates manufacturing industries, among others. The DMAI ceremony was held in Mumbai on July 7, 2017.

This is the second consecutive year Huntsman Textile Effects has been presented DMAI Awards. Last year Huntsman was presented with awards for ‘Excellent Performance in Exports of Dyestuffs by Large Scale unit. Huntsman Textile Effects also won the award in the category for ‘Excellent Performance in Safety & Hazard’s Control by a Large Scale unit’.

Source: Huntsman