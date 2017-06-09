Klüber Lubrication To Highlight Specialty Oils For The Textile Industry At Techtextil North America

LONDONDERRY, NH — June 9, 2017 — Klϋber Lubrication, a worldwide manufacturer of specialty lubricants, will feature its high-performance specialty oils and greases for the textile industry in booth #1041 during Techtextil North America, June 20-22, 2017 at the McCormick Place, Lakeside Center in Chicago.

Klüberfluid HT 1 US Series is a specially formulated heat transfer fluid for use in indirect closed heating units. Based on highly refined mineral base oils, Klüberfluid HT 1 offers excellent thermal stability that supports long service life without viscosity changes or formation of deposits.

Klübersynth KV Series are synthetic gear oils for weaving machines. These oils have an excellent viscosity-temperature behavior that enable a higher operational reliability, even at high machine temperatures. Additionally, this series works to reduce maintenance costs due to high scuffing load strength, long change out cycles, good antiwear abilities and exceptional friction behavior to reduce power loss and improve efficiency. These products are exclusively recommended by ITEMA for their 9500 Series weaving machines.

Source: Klϋber Lubrication