SGIA Opens Golden Image Competition

FAIRFAX, Va — May 25, 2017 — The call is out for SGIA Golden Image award entries. Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) members are invited to submit their best work in this global contest of excellence in printing.

“With over 50 categories, there are opportunities for every printer to enter — no matter what or where they print,” said Johnny Shell, Vice President, Technical Services, SGIA.

Golden Image entries will be displayed in the Golden Image Gallery at the 2017 SGIA Expo (New Orleans, October 10–12). Judging takes place Monday, October 9, with winners posted on SGIA.org and notified by email Tuesday, October 10.

Contest entries come from around the world, and winners can receive gold, silver, bronze or honorable mention recognition. Gold winners are considered for the Best in Show designation, and all entries are eligible for the People’s Choice award.

“Winning a Golden Image Award puts you among the best in the world,” Shell said. “Think of the boost to morale in your shop that comes from that!”

The contest is open to SGIA members, and a printer’s first entry is free. Subsequent submissions incur a $35 entry fee. Entrants do not have to attend the Expo.

Posted May 25, 2017

Source: Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)