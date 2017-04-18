Standard Textile Honored As One Of 156 U.S. Employers With A Top Workplace Wellness Program

CHICAGO — April 11, 2017 — Interactive Health, a provider of health management solutions, named 156 companies as recipients of the Healthiest Companies in America designation. This recognition honors employers for outstanding achievements in improving — and truly transforming — the health of employees.

Standard Textile and the other winners reached a truly remarkable 70 percent or greater participation rate in their workplace wellness program, as well as a low-risk health score for their total population, based on rigorous and clinically sound health evaluations. As a group, participants in the winners’ programs showed marked year-to-year improvements.

“These achievements are striking and inspire us because winners set the bar on what can be achieved and demonstrated with validated results. A strong culture of employee health engagement creates positive health outcomes, and is smart business,” said Interactive Health President and CEO Cathy Kenworthy.

Of the 156 winning companies, 114 are repeat winners and Standard Textile is one of only 26 companies that have sustained this designation for five years or more.

Posted April 18, 2017

Source: Interactive Health