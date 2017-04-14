Mimaki USA Strengthens Sublimation Offering With Coldenhove Distribution Agreement

SUWANEE, GA — April 14, 2017 — Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Coldenhove Papier, a premium supplier of paper products. Mimaki USA will be demonstrating Coldenhove’s Jetcol® transfer media in its TS30-1300 dye sublimation printer, in the Mimaki USA main booth 3569 at the upcoming International Sign Expo, April 20-22 in Las Vegas.

Jetcol® media for dye sublimation transfer application

Coldenhove Papier operates a state-of-the-art paper mill that is known for its innovative paper solutions. The Jetcol® line includes a range of sublimation transfer papers for various applications.

Mimaki USA will distribute the entire Jetcol® portfolio, which will carry both the Mimaki and Coldenhove brands. All Jetcol® HTR, Jetcol® HS, and Jetcol® TA lines of transfer media in all roll widths, will be available for all Mimaki TS Series dye sublimation printers including the TS30-1300 entry-level printer, TS300P-1300 production printer, TS500P-3200 super wide printer, and the TS500-1800 model.

Jetcol® papers will also be prominently displayed in Mimaki USA Technology Centers where they will be used to demonstrate the company’s dye sublimation printers.

Availability

Jetcol® for Mimaki media is expected to be available from select Mimaki dealers beginning in mid-Summer 2017.

Source: Mimaki USA