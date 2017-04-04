Metalcraft And Technologies ROI Partner On RFID Metal Nameplates

MASON CITY, Iowa — April 4, 2017 — Metalcraft today announced an agreement with Technologies ROI Inc. (TROI) to serve the industrial market for RFID. The licensing agreement combines each company’s expertise and technologies to strengthen RFID metal nameplates.

“Our partnership with TROI advances Metalcraft’s leadership and innovation in durable identification products.” said Metalcraft President and CEO Steve Doerfler. “Metalcraft sees the value our durable RFID products deliver in challenging environments, and we are eager to harness TROI’s intellectual property to bring RFID technology’s benefits to extremely harsh applications currently relying on metal nameplates.”

“With Metalcraft’s universal metal mount label technology and TROI’s patent US 9,122.967, our two leadership positions are brought into beneficial union,” said TROI Founder Dr. Patrick King. “We aim to change the nature of metal ID marking for the industry.”

Posted April 4, 2017

Source: Metalcraft