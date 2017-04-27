DyStar® To Showcase Technical Textiles Solutions At Techtextil 2017

SINGAPORE — April 27, 2017 — DyStar® Group is a solution provider, offering customers globally a complete range of colorants, auxiliaries and services with the broadest product range on the market, covering almost all fibers and quality specifications. DyStar will be presenting its latest product innovations and new technologies at Techtextil – Technical Textiles and Nonwovens held in Frankfurt on May 09-12, 2017 – Hall 6.1 – Booth C40.

Visitors can expect to learn more about the following DyStar Solutions:

1) Work Wear – The right substrate, high-quality dyes and suitable auxiliaries for functional finishing effects are the key solutions;

2) Automotive – Complete package for the automotive textile chain;

3) Sun Protection – High-performance solutions for sun protective articles;

4) Military Textiles – High-performance dyes and auxiliaries for military textiles;

5) Medical Textiles – Broad range of auxiliaries, dyes and finishing products as well as expertise in processing of Medical Textiles;

6) Active Wear Solutions – Unrivalled range of problem-solving dyes, auxiliaries and finishing products for modern high-performance outdoor & sportswear;

7) Cadira® – is a new module in DyStar’s Resource Efficiency program and its concepts considerably reduce water, waste and energy consumption.

Recently, DyStar launched Dianix® Red XF2 and Dianix Turquoise XF2, new additional dyes to the high-fastness Dianix XF2 Range.

Focusing on sustainability, DyStar is the ideal partner for managing environmental issues for the entire textile supply chain, offering high performance products and meeting the needs of their focus industry sectors. DyStar will also present its web-based tool – eliot®, which provides ecological and technical information as well as tools for the optimization of the dyeing processes, to give all the necessary support to the visitors in the stand.

DyStar has completed the acquisition of 3 specialty chemical units of Emerald Performance Materials LLC, a leading manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for consumer and industrial markets, including technical textiles. The acquisition strengthens DyStar’ s position as a specialty chemical manufacturer in the USA as well as builds a diversified product portfolio to launch on our global platform.

Choose DyStar as your sustainable and responsible supplier of colors and chemicals. Come meet us at Techtextil in Frankfurt – we look forward to welcoming you at our booth.

Posted April 27, 2017

