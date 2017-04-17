BST ProControl Will Show Innovative And Reliable Sensors At Techtextil 2017

WENDEN, Germany — April 18, 2017 — At the Techtextil 2017 taking place in Frankfurt from May 09 to 12, BST ProControl (Hall 3.0, booth D05) will focus on sensor for measurement and quality assurance of flat material webs. The company will inform their visitors about different sensors e.g. for basis weight or moisture measurement of technical textiles. So in Frankfurt BST ProControl will show two sensors, the X-Ray head and the transmission sensor IREX-TS. Both are installed on a traverse and enable reliable and non-contact measurement during the running production.

“Precision measurements of the basis weight are essential in the production of technical textiles, which are used in hygiene, automotive or geo-textile industries. For example basis weights, moisture or layer thickness have to be determined reliably and continuously by using non-contact methods. Our x-rays and transmission sensors can achieve optimum results“, explains Kay Kuhlmann, Sales Manager at BST ProControl.

An important advantage of X-Ray (<5kV) head for precise basis weight measurement is the low radiation energy of less than 5 kV. The radiation load is very low outside of the sensor casing and it is also possible to switch off the X-Ray. The X-Ray <5kV is not subject to any special approval and thus it is not necessary to employ a radiation protection officer. The sensor is suitable for basis weight measurement on textiles, nonwovens, fiber material as well as plastic and paper.

The transmission sensor IREX-TS is an infrared sensor which is suitable for layer thickness and moisture measurement. This sensor works with optical multi wavelength analysis methods in the near and mid infrared range. For example, the sensor precisely measures the coating percentage on coated textiles. Moreover IREX-TS reliably determines the moisture of paper or light cardboard.

Both sensors will be operated on the traverse while the INDICON-XL software will capture, evaluate and visualize the measurement results in real time in the form of cross and longitudinal sections.

Special highlights are the intuitive operation and the customized configuration.

Posted April 17, 2017

Source: BST ProControl