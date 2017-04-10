ARCHROMA Offers Coating, Repellency & Release, Fire Protection & Color Solutions At Techtextil 2017

REINACH, Switzerland — April 10, 2017 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, will be displaying its broad portfolio of solutions for textile mills and nonwoven manufacturers at Techtextil 2017, in Frankfurt, Germany, from May 9-12.

Featured highlights at the show will include:

Color, with high-performance Printofix® TF pigment preparations;

Fire protection, with Archroma’s non-halogenated Pekoflam® range;

Repellency & release, from PFOA-free* C6 chemistry Nuva® N to its Smartrepel® Hydro range that is not based on fluorine; and

Coating package solutions, combining Appretan®, Lurapret® and Texapret® polymers together with Archroma’s color and finishing specialties.

“These products reflect Archroma’s commitment to delivering responsible products and solutions, and underscore our key principle as a company that we continuously challenge the status quo in the deep belief that we can make our industry sustainable,” stated Miquel Vila, Head of Technical Service, Brand & Performance Textile Specialties, EMEA.

At the booth, Archroma will highlight in particular the following solutions and innovations:

COLOR

Archroma will be displaying its Printofix TF high-performance pigment preparations for outdoor applications. These are mainly suited for synthetic fabrics that are specifically developed for sunshades, camping tents, umbrellas and industrial applications where other dyes cannot meet the very high requirements of light and weather fastness. Printofix TF pigment preparations are easy to handle and allow the creation of colors that can resist light, weather, ozone or heat.

FIRE PROTECTION

Archroma made a commitment back in 2011 to use only non-halogenated technologies for its global range of Pekoflam products. This range is ideally suited to help customers face today’s ecological challenges and fulfill ever stricter safety regulations, regardless of the application.

The company’s non-halogenated portfolio includes select products that are assessed for compliance to labels such as GOTS or OEKO-TEX(1) Standard 100 and that are in line with today’s global requirements for industrial and consumer safety.

REPELLENCY & RELEASE

Archroma’s innovative next-generation fluorochemical alternative is PFOA-free* C6 Nuva N supporting the switch away from long-chain fluorotelomer products that may contain PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These products provide long-lasting and excellent repellency and release effects, are easy to handle and non-sensitive regarding compatibility with other finishing chemicals. They allow covering the full spectrum of repellency and release needs in technical textile applications.

Smartrepel Hydro, meanwhile, is Archroma’s nature-friendlier protection that keeps cotton, polyester and polyamide textiles dry. The unique technology offers exceptional, durable water repellency and is not based on fluorine. Smartrepel Hydro produces a soft hand feel and outstanding breathability – perfect for any weatherproof garment.

COATING PACKAGE SOLUTIONS

Polymer-based coating technology can be used to apply functional additives on the surface of fabrics. Archroma’s portfolio of water-based, solvent-free polymers – Appretan, Lurapret and Texapret – allow handle and surface adaptations, from soft to hard, elastic to rigid, hydrophilic to hydrophobic, heat sealable to highly durable, impermeable to breathable, with low or no formaldehyde content.

They also can be combined with finishing specialties, such as Pekoflam fire retardants, Nuva N and Smartrepel release and repellence solutions, and Sanitized(2) antimicrobial products. These products allow for more sustainable, tailor-made coating solutions for applications such as technical textiles, automotive, nonwoven, personal protective equipment and sportswear.

With its diverse selection of advanced, sustainable and customizable solutions, Archroma is ideally positioned as the system supplier of choice for textile mills and nonwoven manufacturers.

As Miquel Vila puts it: “Visit us at Techtextil to learn more about products that offer cutting- edge functionality while also being safer and more environmentally friendly. It’s our nature!”

*Below limits of detection