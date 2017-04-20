AmeriPride Services Achieves ‘Clean Green’ Certification for Three Additional Years

MINNEAPOLIS — April 20, 2017 — AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced that it is has been re-certified ‘Clean Green’ by the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA). This voluntary industry designation signifies that its production facilities meet the highest standards for operational efficiency and sustainability and have met all criteria for certification.

“This recognition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainability and clean operations across the company,” said Brian Keegan, Safety and Sustainability Officer for AmeriPride. “Our work to achieve and maintain certification, along with our efforts to employ new production and delivery methods and new technologies that complement our existing operations, have helped to establish ourselves as an industry leader in this area.”

Clean Green certification provides third-party verification that the uniforms, linens, mats, towels and other reusable textiles procured from AmeriPride are laundered in an environmentally friendly manner. It is the only industry certification that quantifies and validates a commercial laundry’s environmental sustainability.

To attain Clean Green certification, a commercial laundry must comply with specific water and energy standards and demonstrate best management practices. Some of the innovative programs AmeriPride has implemented across the company include adoption of heat reclamation systems, water conservation programs, environmentally friendly detergents, solar energy, alternative fuel vehicles and mat recycling programs.

“I applaud AmeriPride for their ongoing sustainability efforts and maintaining the highest standards in their production and delivery operations,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO. “Meeting all the criteria for certification is not easy, but the company consistently raises the bar on industry-leading processes and technologies.”

