Thies Textilmaschinen For Various Technical Textile Applications

COESFELD, Germany — March 30, 2017 — Thies Textilmaschinen participates again in TECHTEXTIL 2017 in Frankfurt highlighting the latest trends and innovation. Special designed machines can be used for a wide variety of fibres, nonwovens, yarns and fabrics suitable for a multitude of technical textile applications.

iCone

The well-established iCone bleaches and dyes fibres, flakes, yarns, cables and belts. The unique technique enables dyeing in short liquor as well. Obtaining uniform dyeing and the required fastness is self-evident. Using special energy-efficient functions the iCone is able to dye in a more cost effective and eco-friendly way.

Cellulose fibres for medical purposes or any other substrate such as polyester, acrylic and polyamide may be used. The variety of iCone is reflected in the following areas of application:

The treatment of sewing threads, the dyeing and bleaching of yarns for the production of solar sails, tents, awnings and the finishing of flame-retardant yarns.

HT- Jigger

The HT-Jigger is used for dyeing fabrics, nonwovens or space fabrics. The HT-Jigger offers step less tension and speed control combined with an economical dye trough. It has been designed to offer uniform dyeing in very short liquor ratios.

Suitable to process textiles at temperatures up to 143ºC, the HT-Jigger is recommended for the treatment of crease sensitive, permeable and non-permeable fabrics; to offer optimum flexibility for finishing of all modern fibres.

Key applications are the automotive sector with treatments of vehicle interiors or industrial sectors, which use filter materials.

iMaster H₂O

This machine concept is ideal for all fabric applications where water consumption is an important consideration, together with other possible energy savings including steam, electricity plus chemicals and dyestuffs. The iMaster H₂O dyeing machine is proving successful with several automotive fabric producers. The notable process times facilitate competitive high production capacities.

The system features a transport winch inside the kier, allowing cotton, synthetic fibres and their blends, and including articles with a high elastane content, to be processed with significantly reduced elongation; resulting in fabrics with an improved stability whilst offering flexibility in the processing of a wide range of products.

soft-TRD Slll

Designed for the universal dyeing of wovens, knits and nonwovens, this generation of soft-TRD machines sets new standards in the efficient use of materials and resources.

The free material flow and low tension in the transport zone, guarantee optimum relaxation and uniform treatment of the entire fabric rope.

Thies welcomes you on the booth H3/F23 for in-depth discussions and expertise.

Posted March 30, 2017

Source: Thies