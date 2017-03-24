NCTO Elects South Carolina Fiber Manufacturing CEO As 2017 Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC — March 24, 2017 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) held its 14th Annual Meeting March 21-23 in Washington, DC. Elected as NCTO officers for 2017 are:

NCTO Chairman – William “Bill” V. McCrary Jr. Mr. McCrary is Chairman and CEO of William Barnet and Son LLC, a synthetic fiber/yarn/polymer firm headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina with plants and/or offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mr. McCrary also served as 2016 NCTO Vice Chairman

NCTO Vice Chairman – Marty Moran Mr. Moran is CEO of Buhler Quality Yarns Corp., a leading fine-count yarn supplier with a manufacturing plant and its U.S. headquarters in Jefferson, Georgia.



Also at the meeting, outgoing 2016 National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Chairman Robert “Rob” H. Chapman, III delivered the trade association’s 2017 State of the U.S. Textile Industry overview on March 23.

Mr. Chapman’s statement outlined (1) U.S. textile supply chain economic, employment and trade data as well as (2) the 2017 policy priorities of domestic textile manufacturers.

Mr. Chapman is Chairman and CEO of Inman Mills, a yarn and fabric manufacturer headquartered in Inman, South Carolina.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 565,000 in 2016.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $74.4 billion last year, a nearly 11% increase since 2009.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $26.3 billion in 2016.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2 billion in 2015, the last year for which data is available.

Posted March 24, 2017

Source: NCTO