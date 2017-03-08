Don’t Be Green With Envy: Order St. Patrick’s Day Embroidery And Monograms From Lands’ End

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — March 8, 2017 — From rainbows and pots of gold to the lure of little leprechauns, millions will embrace the Irish spirit on St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, while the US Census Bureau estimates 33 million Americans claim Irish heritage, almost four times that number –125 million Americans – planned to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

In time for the Irish holiday or any day, Lands’ End is now offering St. Patrick’s Day embroidery available on an assortment of products ranging from totes to towels perfect for showing a little Irish spirit or sharing with a lucky friend or relative. The last day to order St. Patrick’s Day icons to receive in time for the holiday is March 13. The embroidered Irish icons and monogramming options available from Lands’ End, starting at $6, include:

Clever Clovers – A green collage of clovers, the universal symbol of good luck, is a simple way to embellish a gift from Lands’ End with a little Irish inspiration.

Love of the Irish – Looking to express a love of everything Irish? Look no further than the St. Patrick’s Day “Love” embroidery.

Green Monograms – A touch of green in a personalized monogram can give a nod to Irish heritage year-round in a favorite shade inspired from the Emerald Isle.

Source: Lands’ End, Inc.