Bedding Manufacturer American Textile Company Expands Brand Portfolio With Tempur-Pedic License

DUQUESNE, Pa. — March 27, 2017 — American Textile Company and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. have reached a licensing deal that will allow American Textile Company to develop and distribute Tempur-Pedic branded sleep products featuring Tempur-Pedic’s signature adaptive features. The product line will include sheets, mattress pads and protectors, blankets, and comforters manufactured by American Textile Company.

The deal comes at an explosive time for the sleep industry with new research, sleep tracking apps, and smart fabrics fueling interest in the $13 billion bedding category.*Tempur-Pedic’s strength as an innovator in the mattress category and American Textile Company’s reputation for high-quality textiles and manufacturing will translate to powerful consumer interest in a new line of Tempur-Pedic products.

“Consumers have been conditioned to expect more personalized product experiences across all aspects of their lives,“ said Blake Ruttenberg, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product Development at American Textile Company. “Offering sleep accessories with the adaptive benefits of a powerhouse sleep brand like Tempur-Pedic meets a unique need in the bedding industry, expanding interest and sales in this huge retail category.”

“We are excited to partner with bedding leader American Textile Company,” said Brent Pfister, VP of Marketing for Tempur-Pedic. “Tempur-Pedic is an iconic brand, with 93 percent of buyers indicating they love their Tempur-Pedic mattress. This partnership will bring industry-leading innovation to new bedding categories, allowing consumers to experience the adaptive comfort they expect from Tempur-Pedic in sheets, mattress pads and other items.”

Tempur-Pedic sleep products will be available through major retailers in stores and online beginning fall 2017.

Posted March 27, 2017

Source: American Textile Company