INDEX™ 17 Exhibitor Preview: Trützschler Nonwovens

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany — February 6, 2017 — What are the decisive criteria for successful nonwoven manufacturing? The answer Trützschler Nonwovens focuses on at INDEX is high-quality webs and low conversion costs.

A major point at the show will be carding concepts for creating perfect webs for hygiene and other applications. Many end products require distinctive web characteristics therefore Trützschler Nonwovens continuously extends its range of fiber treatment, carding and web forming machinery. At INDEX we invite for discussions on airlay cards, random cards and the various configurations of our proven standard roller card.

In the bonding process often a different type of challenge arises when productivity and efficiency become an issue.

Take for instance chemical bonded webs: with the new Trützschler High-Speed Foulard for the application of liquid binding agents we address line speed. Various optimizations on rolls (patent pending) and sub-components allow for increasing the production speed of lightweight webs by up to 50%.

Hydroentangling and drying are a third focus point at INDEX because these processes are always worth a detailed discussion. For decades both the AquaJet and the multi-drum dryer have been on top of Trützschler Nonwovens’ R&D agenda. We are looking forward to discuss the various configurations, new features and the most efficient spunlacing and drying processes.

Posted February 14, 2017

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens