INDEX™ 17 Exhibitor Preview: Trevira

BOBINGEN, Germany — February 3, 2017 — At the leading fair for the nonwovens market polyester specialist Trevira GmbH from Bobingen/Germany will again be presenting this year its extensive product portfolio, covering the vast range of technologies and applications in this important segment. The focus is on customized new developments, as well as on innovation and optimization of existing fiber types. Other key issues are added functionalities for bico fibers and the offer of short-cut fibers for a variety of end uses.

This year Trevira will again participate in a joint presentation with sister companies from

the Indorama Ventures parent group, a repeat of the procedure followed at the last event

in 2014 and at IDEA in Boston in 2016. At Techtextil in Frankfurt in May this year Trevira

can also be found on the Indorama Ventures stand.

Posted February 14, 2017

Source: Trevira