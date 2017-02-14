INDEX™ 17 Exhibitor Preview: Autefa Solutions

FRIEDBERG, Germany — February 2, 2017 — Following the slogan for this year’s INDEX, “Connecting you with nonwoven solutions”, company Autefa Solutions is ready to take up the challenge. Nowadays Nonwovens producers are looking for new energy saving and advanced technologies especially in the field of disposables.

The Autefa Solutions V‐Jet is a new hydroentanglement system which saves up to 30% of the hydraulic energy required for the Spunlace process. The patented jet‐strip design enables a pressure reduction while keeping the product quality constant in comparison to a standard jet‐strip. The Spunlace process is optimized with the Square Drum Dryer SQ‐V, which has significantly better energy efficiency and drying performance than a common Drum Dryer – at the same footprint.

The Crosslapper Topliner CL 4004 SL is characterised by a high infeed speed of up to 130 m/min and a precise weight distribution. These advantages are very important especially for lightweight applications in spunlace lines. The lapping of the web layers is continuously monitored, which minimizes rejects and saves material.

For the production of flushable wipes Autefa Solutions and Campen Machinery plan and realizes complete hydro laced airlaid process lines. The concept hits the specific need for medium and small size Airlaid production solutions.

There is also a growing interest in high speed through air thermobonding lines for hygiene products such as acquisition and distribution layers (ADL). These materials are used in baby diapers, sanitary napkins and adult incontinence products. The key strengths of the Autefa Solutions belt dryers are uniform airflow and the precisely adjustable temperature distribution, the ability to maintain loft or to create high densities. André Imhof, CEO Autefa Solutions Austria explains: “The customer today is more demanding and requires best possible Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The High productivity, the flexibility for various nonwovens products with low maintenance costs will increase the demand for top quality machines from Autefa Solutions.”

For the needle nonwovens process, Autefa Solutions presents the Needle Loom Fehrer Stylus ONE, a machine for all needling applications. StylusONE covers the needs of the market for a reliable and economic machine. With a performance of max 1200 strokes/min the Needle Loom StylusONE distinguishes itself through productivity, guaranteed longevity and maintenance free gear boxes.

Autefa Solutions delivers turn‐key lines as well as individual machines for nonwovens manufacturing.

Application fields are the production of artificial leather, filter products as well as paper‐machine felts, automotive felts, geotextiles, floor coverings, felts for insulation and nonwovens for the hygiene industry.

The product range includes fiber preparation machines, nonwovens cards, aerodynamic web forming machines (Airlay), crosslappers and needle looms. The product range additionally includes equipment for thermobonding, drying as well as cutting‐, winding‐ and festooning‐ technology.

Posted February 14, 2017

Source: Autefa Solutions