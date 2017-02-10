Ellery Purchases Assets Of Extreme Linen

NEW YORK, NY — February 8, 2017 — Ellery Homestyles, a leading supplier of ready-made window curtains and top-of-bed products, announced today it has acquired assets of Extreme Linen, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of comforters, duvets, sheets and decorative pillows. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yigal Barmucha, founder and president of Extreme, has joined Ellery as Chief Merchandising Officer of Bedding, as has members of his team.

“This acquisition significantly enhances the breadth and depth of our bedding assets by adding the design, merchandising, sourcing and sales expertise of Yigal and his team,” said Hugh Rovit, chief executive officer of Ellery. “Together, we have created a bedding business with complementary skills and talents to provide a portfolio of licensed, proprietary, and store brands of significant dimension across all channels, both in-store and on-site. Combined with our dominant soft window business, this acquisition accelerates Ellery’s mission to be a leading soft home enterprise of scope and scale.”

“This is a partnership of tremendous resources,” said Barmucha. “We are very excited to join forces with the Ellery team and maximize numerous opportunities together across customers, channels, brands and aesthetics.”

Posted February 10, 2017

Source: Ellery Homestyles