Clarks Revitalizes Innovative Nature Collection

STREET, England — February 16, 2017 — The original Nature made its debut in 1982. Selling millions to consumers across the world, it is one of the most successful profiles in Clarks’ history. It looked different.

And, pioneering the sensation of walking on air, it felt different too. It challenged convention; people instantly embraced it as part of their self-expression, their creativity, their individuality.

Redefined and redesigned for 2017, Nature IV is a contemporary take on the brand’s shoemaking expertise and technological vision. Evolved for the modern day consumer, pioneering materials, construction and technology combine with the most advanced footbed structure and science.

Like the original created over 30 years ago, the four key principles of Nature IV remain the same.

FOOT FIRST – An asymmetric, foot-shaped fit created around a hand-carved wooden last

INSIDE OUT – Form defined by the most advanced footbed structure and science

HIGH IMPACT COMFORT – A combination of pioneering new materials, construction, and technologies

OPTIMAL. MINIMAL. – Optimal form and function from minimal component parts

Nature IV will debut globally on February 16, 2017 with a coordinated brand campaign in key cities around the world, including London, Tokyo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Dubai and Shanghai. It will debut in the US as an exclusive limited release at premium retailers KITH in New York, Blends in California, and Ubiq in Pennsylvania and will be subsequently available nationwide on February 27, 2017.

The History of the Nature:

1982 – NATURE I

Co-created by Neville Gillibrand and Derek Radford. Evolutionary design catches the eye and imagination of millions.

1996 – NATURE II

Nature II launches with ground-breaking underfoot cushioning technology – Clarks Active Air.

2012 – NATURE III

Clarks Active Air remains unique. Two limited edition profiles launch to mark the 30th Anniversary.

2016 2017– NATURE IV

Redefined. Redesigned. Reborn. Nature returns with a brand new aesthetic. Embodying technological vision, comfort and simplicity.

THE FUTURE

As Clarks continues to innovate, Nature will evolve indefinitely. The future of its form defined by the elements. Adapting to its surroundings. Continually reaching new levels of design performance.

Posted February 16, 2017

Source: Clarks