Archroma Adds To Color Atlas With New Portable 2-Volume Set

REINACH, Switzerland — February 20, 2017 — Archroma, the global leader in color and specialty chemicals who pioneered custom color engineering in textile and fashion, today launched a portable version of its popular Color Atlas system at the ‘Sourcing at MAGIC’ fashion industry shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The new Compact Color Atlas includes the same 4,320 color swatches as the original, but is condensed from six to two slim volumes for increased mobility. Selling for a fraction of the price, the compact edition is also a first entry option for smaller brands and up-and-coming designers willing to access a best-in-class color management tool, It’s also a great additional option for companies who might like to expand Archroma’s tools within their organization.

The Compact edition includes 2.5 x 2.5 cm (1” x 1”) single-layer color swatches, while lighter colors are represented with two-layer swatches in order to more faithfully present a hue’s true appearance. This edition’s swatches are securely attached to the page, as opposed to the full edition’s removable swatch interface.

“Whether a designer is travelling around the world on an inspirational journey, or just across town to a corporate office, the Compact Color Atlas offers portability and flexibility, complementing the full Color Atlas’s capabilities,” says Chris Hipps, Archroma Color Management’s director of global operations. “This is also a great introduction to the program for young brands and design talent.”

Posted February 20, 2017

Source: Archroma