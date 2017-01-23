NCTO Congratulates President Trump, Thanks President Obama

WASHINGTON, DC January 20, 2016 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) congratulates President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.

“NCTO congratulates President Trump on his inauguration. The U.S. textile industry is eager to partner with him to stimulate American jobs, production, and exports,” said NCTO President & CEO Auggie Tantillo.

“From fibers to finished fabrics, American companies make the highest quality and most innovative textiles in the world. Given a level playing field, U.S. textile industry is primed for expansion,” Tantillo added as he noted the sector’s comeback from the 2008 financial crisis despite intense competition from Asian suppliers that often benefit from state subsidies and cents-on-the-hour wage rates. Since the end of the recession in mid-2009, U.S. textile production has grown by 21 percent.

“NCTO also would like to thank President Obama for his service to our great nation. U.S. textile manufacturers are grateful for his administration’s work to improve the industry’s competitiveness,” Tantillo said.

Pointing out that President Obama created and funded a fiber and textile manufacturing innovation center, the Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) and that his administration opened a direct and very sincere line of communication with NCTO on sensitive policy matters, Tantillo remarked, “The U.S. textile sector had a legitimate and impactful seat at the policy table in recent years, a privilege greatly appreciated.”

Posted January 23, 2016

Source: NCTO