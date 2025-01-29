Rieter – Significant Increase In Order Intake In Financial Year 2024

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — January 29, 2025 — At CHF 725.5 million, order intake was significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (2023: CHF 541.8 million), representing an increase of 34%. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. As expected, the Rieter Group ended financial year 2024 with lower sales than in the previous year.

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, total sales amounted to CHF 859.1 million, which is around 39% down on the previous year (2023: CHF 1 418.6 million). For the full year 2024, Rieter expects an EBIT margin in the upper half of the guidance range of 2% to 4% communicated in October 2024 (2023: 7.2%).

Order intake

Order intake in 2024 was 34% higher than in the previous year at CHF 725.5 million (2023: CHF 541.8 million). Rieter thus succeeded in strengthening its competitive position in a challenging market environment. Compared with the previous year, there were signs of an initial market recovery.

Sales by division

The Machines & Systems Division posted sales of CHF 424.9 million, a decrease of 56% compared with the previous year (2023: CHF 965.0 million). In the Components Division, sales declined to CHF 247.6 million, down 7% from the same period of the previous year (2023: CHF 266.2 million). The After Sales Division reported sales of CHF 186.6 million, comparable to the previous year (2023: CHF 187.4 million).

Order backlog

At the end of 2024, the company had an order backlog of about CHF 530 million (December 31, 2023: CHF 650 million).

EBIT margin

Rieter successfully implemented the measures of the “Next Level” performance program. Despite significantly lower sales, a solid EBIT margin is expected in the upper half of the 2% to 4% guidance range, as communicated in October 2024.

Source: Rieter Ltd.