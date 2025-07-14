bluesign® Celebrates 25 Years As A Global Leader In Sustainable Textile Innovation

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — July 14, 2025 — 2025 marks a pivotal milestone for bluesign, the global authority in sustainable chemical and environmental management for the textile and fashion industry, as it celebrates 25 years of advancing cleaner, safer, and more responsible manufacturing practices across the global supply chain.

Since 2000, the Swiss-founded company has led the global charge towards a more sustainable future, developing a science-based, input stream management system to eliminate harmful substances at the source of textile production.

Now spanning 900+ system partners across the globe, bluesign continues to deliver measurable reduction in environmental impact at an unprecedented scale. The company sets the global benchmark for responsible production with stringent criteria for chemical use, environmental performance, and resource efficiency, and serves as a one-stop resource for navigating ESG and upcoming legislation (CSDDD, CSR, ESPR, DPP etc), helping partners stay ahead of global compliance standards while embedding verified sustainability into every stage of production.

Then & Now: A Mission That Endures

From its inception, bluesign’s mission has remained clear: remove harmful chemicals from textile production from the beginning, and hence ensure safer working conditions, reduced harm on the environment, and deliver safer products for consumers. Over 25 years, this mission has only strengthened, evolving to meet global challenges like PFAS elimination, decarbonization, and circularity, while driving continuous improvement across the industry.

Measurable Impact at Scale

The bluesign System enables its partners to make verified, measurable progress toward sustainability goals:

Safer chemistry and materials : Over 28,000 chemical products and 70,000 textile materials carry the bluesign APPROVED status, signaling compliance with the strictest industry criteria and elimination of hazardous substances including CMRs and PFAS.

: Over 28,000 chemical products and 70,000 textile materials carry the bluesign APPROVED status, signaling compliance with the strictest industry criteria and elimination of hazardous substances including CMRs and PFAS. Environmental Performance : Since 2019, bluesign System Partner manufacturers have collectively achieved the following improvements in environmental footprint:

: Since 2019, bluesign System Partner manufacturers have collectively achieved the following improvements in environmental footprint: Global Reach : The bluesign network now includes over 900System Partners across the world, including chemical suppliers, textile mills, manufacturers, and brands.

: The bluesign network now includes over 900System Partners across the world, including chemical suppliers, textile mills, manufacturers, and brands. Worker & Consumer Safety: The bluesign System ensures safe conditions for workers and non-toxic products for consumers, built on a foundation of transparency and accountability.

Why It Matters: A Holistic, Verified Approach

bluesign’s unique value lies in its holistic system, which tracks and verifies impact at every stage – from chemical inputs to final product. The independent, science-based verification process goes beyond traditional certification to ensure ongoing compliance and continuous sustainability improvements, building trust with stakeholders and empowering the industry to move forward responsibly.

Looking Ahead: The Next 25 Years

As the industry faces new challenges, including circularity and legislative shifts, bluesign continues advancing solutions that protect workers, consumers, and the environment, and remains committed to innovation and global impact.

As the industry faces new challenges, including due diligence, extended producer responsibility, and digital product passports, legislative shifts under the EU Green Deal, and rising expectations around circularity, bluesign remains committed to innovation and impact.

“bluesign was born out of a bold idea, that sustainability could be embedded into the DNA of product creation,” said Daniel Rüfenacht, CEO of bluesign technologies. “Twenty-five years later, we’re proud to be a beacon of trust, innovation, and responsibility, and to partner with industry leaders worldwide in building a more sustainable future together.”

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, bluesign will host a series of events, expert panels, and global activations celebrating the progress of its partners and educating the industry on the future of sustainable textiles.

Posted: July 14, 2025

Source: bluesign®