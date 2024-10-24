The Brickle Group Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of Family Yarns

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI— October 24, 2024 — The Brickle Group, operating as Hyman Brickle and Son Inc., announces the acquisition of Family Yarns in Etna, Maine, effective April 2024.

Founded in 1936, Brickle is a provider of high-quality berets, blankets, and cold weather gear to the Department of Defense, as well as offering industrial nonwovens, recycling of waste fiber, and trading of raw materials.

This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Brickle’s production capabilities, adding one million pounds of woolen spinning capacity to support their growing yarn needs in both the industrial sector and the Department of Defense.

The newly acquired woolen spinning facility specializes in creating yarns in coarser count ranges, utilizing a diverse array of fiber types. This expansion not only meets internal demands but also opens the door for Brickle to supply yarns to external textile companies.

In addition to the Family Yarns acquisition, The Brickle Group has made further investments in its textile division by establishing a yarn plying operation at its North Smithfield, RI facility in July 2024. This new operation offers commission 2-for-1 twisting up to 4-ply, catering to companies that require specialized plied yarns.

“Our commitment to vertical integration and enhancing our value-added services continues with these investments,” said Max Brickle, company President. “We are excited about the opportunities that the Family Yarns acquisition and our new plying operation will bring to our clients and partners in the textile industry.”

The Brickle Group remains dedicated to supporting its diverse textile businesses and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. For inquiries regarding yarn spinning or plying services, please contact customerservice@hbrickle.com

Posted: October 24, 2024

Source: The Brickle Group, DBA Hyman Brickle and Son Inc.