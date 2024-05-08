Spinnova’s R&D Yarn Spinning Line Inaugurated In Tearfil’s Mill In Portugal

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — May 8, 2024 — Spinnova’s R&D yarn spinning line has been inaugurated in Tearfil’s mill in Portugal. Spinnova and Tearfil entered into a yarn development cooperation agreement in June 2023, where the two companies share the capacity of the spinning line. The spinning line machinery was delivered by Rieter, the world’s leading supplier of yarn production systems. The R&D spinning line is used for product development and testing of SPINNOVA® fibre. The aim is to develop the fibre to be used in different applications in commercial-scale yarn production and to streamline development work with industrial partners. The spinning line is located in Tearfil’s facilities in the textile hub of Guimarães, Portugal, and Tearfil is responsible for operating the line.

“Yarn spinning is an important step in the development of SPINNOVA® fibre from a novel fibre into a commercial product that is adopted in the textile value chain on an industrial scale. Our own R&D yarn spinning line gives us flexibility and speed in testing fibre batches. Our aim is to produce guidelines for the industry to apply SPINNOVA® fibre in various applications, which will be created with the help of Rieter by combining the expertise of Tearfil in yarn processing”, explains Spinnova’s Chief Product and Sustainability Officer Shahriare Mahmood.

“We are excited to inaugurate Spinnova’s R&D yarn spinning line at Tearfil. This partnership with Spinnova marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainable innovation within the textile industry. By sharing the capacity of this cutting-edge spinning line, Tearfil and Spinnova are advancing the development and testing of SPINNOVA®️ fibre, paving the way for its adoption on an industrial scale. Our expertise in yarn processing combined with Spinnova’s innovative fibre technology will shape the future of sustainable textiles.” Maria de Belém Machado, CEO at Tearfil.

“Rieter is pleased to contribute with its state-of-the-art machinery to Spinnova’s product development. SPINNOVA® fibre is the frontrunner in sustainable fibre innovations with the potential to become a large-scale commercial product. With its in-depth textile know-how from fibre to yarn, Rieter will continue to support Spinnova in spinning a fully innovative yarn”, comments Franziska Häfeli, Head Sales and Marketing at Rieter.

Source: Spinnova Plc