AATCC Textile Standards Adopted By Colombia And Sri Lanka Governments

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — July 26, 2024 — AATCC test methods and procedures are international standards, meeting the criteria set forth by the World Trade Organization and used around the globe. The standards gain additional recognition through Memoranda of Understanding with Colombia and Sri Lanka.

The Colombian Institute of Technical Standards and Certification (ICONTEC) recently translated and adopted three AATCC colorfastness to water test methods as a Colombian Technical Standard (NTC). NTC 6706 is technically equivalent to AATCC TM107 Test Method for Colorfastness to Water. AATCC TM106 Test Method for Colorfastness to Water: Sea was adopted as NTC 850 in 2022, replacing an older standard. AATCC TM162 Colorfastness to Water: Chlorinated Pool was adopted as NTC 2292-2.

Each of the standards is translated from the original English to Spanish. A cover page indicates the exact designation of the AATCC method on which the NTC is based. The cover page also indicates whether the adopted version is identical to the original or if modifications were made. In the case of the colorfastness methods, water and chlorinated pool water are identical; sea water is modified.

ICONTEC is also pursuing adoption of several other AATCC standards including additional colorfastness method, dimensional stability, and smoothness appearance.

Carolina Angulo Fandiño, ICONTEC Standardization Leader Manager, also noted that AATCC TM20 and TM20A for fiber analysis are particularly important since the withdrawal of ASTM D629.

The Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) is also in the process of adopting AATCC standards. Nivanthi K Jayaweera, SLSI Assistant Director, says, “We believe that the expertise and resources offered by AATCC will be invaluable in guiding us through this process of standard identification and adoption.”

AATCC standards are created by a consensus process. All are invited to participate and contribute. Every comment is considered and addressed. The published document reflects a thorough review by diverse stakeholders. In addition to adoption as national standards, many AATCC test methods are adopted by ISO. Test methods published by ISO Technical Committee 38 on Textiles for colorfastness, dimensional stability, appearance, and more are technically equivalent to earlier AATCC methods. In most cases, the relationship is noted in the History section of the relevant AATCC standard.

To learn more about AATCC standards, visit www.aatcc.org/standards. The complete collection of more than 150 active textile standards is available in the annual AATCC Manual of International Test Methods and Procedures.

Posted: July 26, 2024

Source: AATCC