Joshua Ellis Welcomes Six-Figure Investment Into New Machinery

YORKSHIRE, England — (October 16, 2023) — Yorkshire-based textile manufacturer, Joshua Ellis, has taken a significant leap forward in its pursuit of growth, with a substantial investment of £130,000 into a cutting-edge Picanol jacquard loom.

The state-of-the-art jacquard loom, installed last month, expands Joshua Ellis’s design capabilities with an increased capacity of 76 threads per inch, which weaves independently, allowing Joshua Ellis to create intricate designs and fulfil bespoke retail & wholesale orders.

This substantial upgrade in machinery also significantly improves efficiency and speed, enhancing production capacity and positions the company to adequately cater to the surging demand for traditionally woven textile products both domestically and on the international stage.

The company is still adjusting after the pandemic’s impact on the textile industry, but this strategic investment aligns with Joshua Ellis’s overarching plan for growth. Oliver Platts, Managing Director at Joshua Ellis, said “We are thrilled to introduce this advanced machinery into our production process. It not only upholds our reputation for excellence but also positions us for growth in an increasingly competitive market. Over the past couple of years, we have witnessed a surge in demand for bespoke jacquard work, and this investment ensures that we can keep up with the expectations of our premium customer base in terms of design and speed of production.”

In a nod to their rich history dating back to 1767, Joshua Ellis chose a symbolic tribute for the first weave on the new loom – an intricate image of their founder, Joshua Ellis himself.

Penny Lovatt, Senior Designer at Joshua Ellis, said “Investing in this new loom is an extraordinary decision for the company. As a designer, the new loom opens up a world of creative possibilities, allowing me to experiment with designs that were previously unattainable on our older Dobby looms. It was particularly gratifying to breathe life into the image of Joshua Ellis, our founding visionary, as a fitting tribute.”

Joshua Ellis, under its parent company SIL Group, continues to invest in the future of Yorkshire’s textile industry ensuring its 21st-century relevance by meeting the demands of global retail and wholesale clients.

Posted: October 16, 2023

Source: Joshua Ellis / SIL Group