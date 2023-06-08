Marzoli At ITMA 2023: The State-Of-The-Art FTM320 And The Latest Approach To Textile Engineering

BRESCIA, Italy— June 7, 2023 — Marzoli – a Camozzi Group company and supplier of complete spinning lines, components and digitalized solutions that optimize the performance in the spinning process, will exhibit at ITMA, (Hall 1 – Booth D109) in Milan, from 8 to 14 of June 2023. The company will be showcasing a range of new solutions at the event, which are designed to deliver higher levels of performance and are aligned with the standards of the Camozzi Group, whose approach and values the company shares.

The concept of “Textile Engineering” – a key part of the Marzoli identity – encapsulates our goal to produce innovative textiles solutions. We also work closely with our customers, supporting them at every stage in the acquisition and operation cycle: from preliminary studies to plant construction, line start-up, production optimisation, plant management and digitalisation. It is this combination that marks out Marzoli as a unique global partner in the creation of manufacturing solutions and underscores our mission to shape the future of the textile industry.

At ITMA, the focus will be on the new Roving Frame FTM320: The longest machine. The latest and greatest.

The innovative roving frame with a central headstock and independent double side modules works simultaneously, to allow spinners to increase efficiency by up to 5%.

The CMX – our state-of-the-art 10 combing heads comber – and the MDS2 ring frame with Active Flute energy consumption reduction system, comprise the spinning solutions customers will be able to experience first-hand at Marzoli’s booth.

The long-term vision and innovative digital journey that Marzoli and Camozzi Group designed several years ago, have made it possible to develop the first A.I. enabled** platform dedicated to the textile industry. This, combined with solutions for remote maintenance, advanced software for the integration of management tools and apps for the analysis of cotton waste, allow spinners to benefit from a significant increase in production (up to 5.5%) and efficiency (up to 8%), while at the same time reducing maintenance and failure costs by up to 30%. Adding to this, the

At ITMA an area of the booth will be dedicated to nonwoven solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to find out about the C702NW card and the web condenser, a special unit able to increase the standard web weight up to 60 gsm, satisfying an emerging trend in nonwoven production.

Since 2012, Marzoli has focused research on continuous innovation in the mechanical regeneration of textile fibres for our customers. This international event will be the first opportunity to highlight the developments made in this pressing and fundamental change in the textile industry.

During the exhibition, visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the Technology Accelerator Centre, located at Marzoli’s headquarters in Palazzolo sull’Oglio.

Posted: June 8, 2023

Source Marzoli – a Camozzi Group company