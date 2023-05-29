ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Laxmi Shuttleless Looms Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India — May 29, 2023 — Laxmilooms, a Shanghvi family-owned company is proud to launch their newest product, a cam-driven rapier loom (LHR 450) at ITMA 2023, Milan.

The Laxmi LHR 450 high-speed rapier loom is a state-of-the-art cam beat-up loom developed by Team LAXMI at their Ahmedabad plant under “Make in India” campaign for better sustainability and growth with indigenous manufacturing and in-house automation development of control cabinet for integrated and efficient performance of loom with easy access to operational parameters on a touch-panel and with a vision of integrating IOT 4.0 in the near future.

The Laxmi LHR 450 will be available in reed spaces from 180 cm to 380 cm with WIR of 1000 meter/minute, with suitable servo take-up & let-off (beam flange dia up to 1000 mm), with stepper motor driven 8-colour weft presenter, with pick-finding device, with independent leno motion and with energy-efficient motor, which makes it suitable for weaving light to heavy fabric.

With the introduction of Laxmi LHR 450, the company expects to have an excellent sales potential & many opportunities in various weaving markets across the globe. With the in-house development of machine & control cabinet and customization options, a customer can take advantage of varied and specialised weaving needs.

With LHR 450, Laxmilooms is also exploring new market openings for woven technical textiles.

Laxmilooms have earlier displayed their CMA Plus automatic pirn-change shuttle loom with unifil winder and autonomous quill operation at ITME 22 in India last year. The company is looking for new market openings for selvedge denim and technical textile fabric weaving.

CMA Plus automatic pirn-change loom is available in reed space of 120 cm to 220 cm with speed of 200 to 225 picks/min, with servo take-up & let-off (beam flange dia 800 mm).

Laxmilooms looks forward to meeting you @ ITMA 2023, Milan at our booth no C108 in Hall no 6 between 8 and 14 June 2023.

Source: Laxmi Shuttleless Looms Pvt Ltd