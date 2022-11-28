PICANOL At India ITME 2022

IEPER, Belgium — November 28, 2022 — INDIA ITME 2022, which will take place from December 8-13, 2022, at the India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML) Greater Noida (Delhi), is the largest textile exhibition of its kind in India. As India is the most prominent textile hub in the region, Picanol will be presenting all its latest high-tech weaving machines and services at the event. Picanol will be exhibiting in Booth A6B5, Hall 14, where three high-tech weaving machines from the OmniPlus-i Connect airjet generation will be on display. Furthermore, one OptiMax-i Connect machine will be shown at the Bonas booth. Meanwhile, all of the state-of-the-art functionalities of Picanol’s new digital platform, PicConnect, will also be demonstrated at the Picanol booth.

Picanol has been successfully serving the Indian market since 1956. In light of the potential and expected growth of the Indian market, Picanol decided to set up its own organization in India in early 2008. The aim behind this move was to ensure an optimal proximity to the customer, in terms of both service and sales. In the meantime, Picanol India has grown into a team of 42 people, who serve our Indian customers in all of the main textile areas. Picanol has three offices situated in India: Coimbatore, Mumbai, and the main office in New Delhi, which also has a print repair station that is equipped with the latest technology.

“This set-up, which is combined with the high-performance Picanol weaving machines, has enabled us to acquire a leading position in the Indian market. Clear proof of Picanol’s dedication to the Indian market is its continuous investment in facilities and people. In this regard, we proudly opened our new head office in Delhi in April 2012 followed by further extension of office space to provide enhanced services to more customers in March 2022. We also continue to reinforce our Sales and Service team so that we can support our customers in the best possible way with all of the challenges they are facing,” explains Mr. Kasiviswanathan Palanisamy, Director of Picanol India.

Details of the Picanol weaving machines that will be on display:

OmniPlus-iConnect-4-P-190 Poplin

A proof how a lighter fabric segment can benefit from the OmniPlus-i Connect platform. Digitization, maximum flexibility and running the highest speed.

OmniPlus-iConnect-2-P-280 Ladieswear

Weaving light filament fabrics without having to choose between speed and flexibility. Reaching the required high fabric quality standards becomes even more easy with the increased inbuilt stability of the insertion system

OmniPlus-iConnect-4-D-220 Denim

The digital loom! A machine that is driven by data, relying on smart performance, with sustainability always in mind.

PicConnect Corner

PicConnect is Picanol’s digital platform for customers, offering a wide range of features, from industrial IoT to service-related applications. Visit the PicConnect corner of the Picanol booth to discover everything you need to know about this platform. All of the weaving machines at our booth will be connected to PicConnect. Be sure to attend one of the live demonstrations that will frequently take place throughout each day of the exhibition.

OptiMax-iConnect-8-J-380(Bonas-Hall14A-Booth2B1)

Posted: November 28, 2022

Source: Picanol