Milliken & Company Expands Domestic Yarn Production Capabilities

SPARTANBURG, S.C — August 8, 2022 — Milliken & Company, a diversified global manufacturer innovating in the textile, chemical, floor covering and healthcare industries, recently acquired one of the Frontier yarn plants in Mayodan, North Carolina, from Gildan. This plant acquisition expands Milliken’s open-end yarn production for its protective fabrics, workwear, government and defense, industrial, and napery textile business units.

“Investing in this plant enhances the agility of Milliken’s Textile Business and shores up our supply chain in the U.S. to benefit our customers,” states Halsey Cook, president and CEO. “Guided by integrity and excellence in all we do, this move bolsters our supply chains to enhance customer service.”

The Frontier Spinning Plant #3, which will be renamed the Two Rivers Plant as a nod to its dedicated team and the community it serves, will become a spinning hub for Milliken. Multiple Milliken textile plants throughout the Southeast will source their yarn needs from the Two Rivers Plant.

“Adding this plant to the Milliken manufacturing footprint helps us meet current production needs and offers additional capacity for future growth,” says Kevin Brown, senior vice president of global operations for Milliken’s Textile Business. “The expansion helps us create a resilient supply chain that offers consistency and surety for both our product lines and customers.”

Milliken was represented by legal advisor Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson Robinson P.A.

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company