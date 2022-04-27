Saurer TechnoCorder TC2 With Brilliant Innovations At Techtextil 2022

KEMPTEN, Germany — April 27, 2022 — This year, Techtextil will again draw large numbers of industry experts to Frankfurt from 21 to 24 June 2022. As a regular participant, Saurer Twisting Solutions is delighted to be welcoming customers and experts from all over the world to its Booth D77 in Hall 12. The focus is the two-for-one twisting machine TechnoCorder TC2 with brilliant innovations and valuable customer benefits.

The Saurer TechnoCorder TC2 is a high-performance machine for twisting single and multiple yarns from a multitude of supply materials in a very wide range of count materials. The further development of the TC2 represents three decisive innovations and offers Saurer customers significant competitive advantages.

PreciWinding: just put more on it

With the newly developed take-up area from Saurer, twist packages with precision winding can be produced on the TechnoCorder TC2 Plus in an outstanding quality. With their compact shape, high density and an exact edge structure, the packages demonstrate better unwinding behaviour. The reduced handling effort and the resulting increased productivity are easily noticed by Saurer’s customers. In addition, transport costs can be reduced by increasing the package density. This is an economic advantage, especially in the current environment.

Running smoothly with the oiling device from Saurer

The responsible use of resources is also of particular importance to Saurer‘s customers. For the recycling of big bags, for example, unmixed materials are required also with regard to the sewing thread. For finishing the twisted PP yarn, Saurer offers an oiling device directly after the twisting process. This new option sustainably increases the benefits for Saurer customers.

Maximum quality is indispensable

Technical textiles are rightly expected to meet the highest standards, because they must be extremely resilient and guarantee best possible safety. Online monitoring of the quality parameters with our newly developed quality sensor ensures the required quality.

The Saurer exhibition team is looking forward to welcoming customers and visitors at the Techtextil 2022 and to informing them about the advantages of the TechnoCorder TC2 in person.

Posted: April 27, 2022

Source: The Saurer Group