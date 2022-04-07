Inauguration Of Groz-Beckert’s First Weaving Showroom In India

ALBSTADT, Germany / ICHALKARANJI, India — April 7, 2022 — On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Groz-Beckert opened its first showroom in India – in the emerging weaving market in Ichalkaranji. Part of the official inauguration was an evening event with customers. The highlight of the weaving showroom is the new fully automatic WarpMasterPlus drawing-in machine. KnotMaster series knotting machines and accessories from the weaving preparation portfolio are also available for training, testing and demonstrations.

The WarpMasterPlus is the latest generation of fully automatic drawing-in machines. The system of the WarpMasterPlus was completely redeveloped from the ground up. The latest technologies were consistently used to bring a machine to the market that is already equipped today for future requirements with regard to increased automation in view of Industry 4.0. With this machine generation, Groz-Beckert continues to rely on the globally proven drawing-in concept, where drawing-in takes place via a single bobbin. Further advantages of the WarpMasterPlus include optimal flexibility combined with maximum performance and minimal setup requirements, as well as problem-free drawing in of critical warp yarns. In addition, the number of cycles has been increased and sophisticated functions such as pre-setting drop-wire magazines and CNC axes for adjusting the heald length have been added.

The WarpMasterPlus combines all properties offered by the established WarpMaster concept to date: This includes the minimal training requirements for operating and maintenance personnel and the extremely easy operation thanks to sensors and video support. Video support in particular is a feature that has been appreciated by customers for years. It enables people without prior knowledge of drawing-in to operate the machine quickly and reliably. Groz-Beckert is thus countering the increasing shortage of skilled workers in the industry.

The company presented the WarpMasterPlus for the first time at ITMA 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Posted: April 7, 2022

Source: Groz-Beckert