ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 Exhibitor Preview: Saurer AG

ARBON, Switzerland — April 28, 2021 — Saurer invites customers to learn about its newest automation solutions, both within its machines and extending across entire textile mills. The company is meeting the growing demand for cost-effective automation both in spinning and twisting/cabling mills. The well-known E3 attributes of the Saurer design philosophy – energy, economics and ergonomics – are enhanced with intelligent technologies, which address pressing issues related to labour and ergonomics. Saurer looks forward to welcoming visitors at booth F01 in hall 8.

Highlights in staple fibre processing

The new Autocard was developed to create further value in the fibre preparation chain. The machine’s higher carding area means 18% higher output and even cleaner sliver. It also features LED lights for intelligent operator guidance. Can changes are carried out during full production without slowing down the speed of sliver delivery.

The new generation ring-spinning machine from Zinser Systems, the Z 72XL, is a benchmark for intelligent spinning. It offers low energy consumption, optimal user-friendliness and flexible automation solutions. It now also comes with a new compact device, the new Impact FX pro system, designed especially for the medium and fine yarn-count range for yarns with lower hairiness and greater strength, making it ideal for weaving and knitting applications.

With the Autoconer X6 winder, Saurer is on track towards customised automation in package winding. State-of-the-art RFID technology, sensor-controlled functions and smart control systems make continuous automation progress possible. Introducing the new open prism technology that offers improved splice quality, handling and maintenance.

At Schlafhorst Systems for open-end spinning, clever automation solutions are what unites the Autocoro 10, Autoairo and AutoBD. While Autocoro has seen the sale of 1 million spindles worldwide, Autoairo and AutoBD are being shown in Asia for the first time. The Autoairo air-spinning machine with its unique automation is characterised by high yarn quality and productivity, coupled with low spinning costs. The well-proven innovations SynchroPiecing and Multilot enable seamless lot changes. The AutoBD gives spinning mills the freedom to choose the degree of automation and productivity potential of the rotor-spinning machine. All automation modules can also be easily retrofitted. SynchroPiecing minimises the need for operators and offers high productivity even with challenging raw materials. Customers can also fully automate the removal of packages and the insertion of empty tubes.

Discover machines in the Saurer twisting and cabling portfolio

The latest generation of CompactTwister, the series 8 from Volkmann Systems, once again sets new standards for the quality of twisted yarn, flexibility and energy consumption. Millions of supplied spindles demonstrate its leading position on the market.

The CableCorder CC5 from Allma Systems is the 5th generation of the successful direct cabling machine for tire cord and industrial yarns. Customers benefit from lower energy consumption, a smart spindle concept, modern quality monitoring, improved ergonomics and innovative data management. With up to 200 spindles, the CC5 with the new spindle gauge 400 is a true space saver.

Saurer Automation Solutions introduces the new palletiser

The company provides intelligent and individual automation solutions for twisting and spinning mills that increase the efficiency of machine loading and package transportation, allowing for substantial time and cost savings along the entire textile value chain.

Digital – two new Elements for Senses

The new Shop Floor Senses Element for the mill management system Senses enables customers to optimise processes in their production plants by reducing the walking distances of machine operators. Using the Recipe Senses Element, customers can import all the machines’ production settings into Senses and ensure that they are configured in such a way that results in optimal production and quality. This guarantees fast and reliable lot changes.

Laboratory equipment

The Autolab ET measures yarn hairiness completely automatically by means of a modern, integrated laser sensor. In addition to determining the overall hairiness, the hair length is also classified automatically. All relevant parameters for slivers, rovings and yarns can be determined with a single testing device, thus ensuring optimal running behaviour for the spinning machines.

Components for staple fibre processing

The Accotex product line introduces the new apron for air-spinning. Higher delivery speeds in air-jet spinning have led to higher demands on the elastomer components in the drafting system. Saurer has developed the NO-6270 KN, a new state-of-the-art compound for air-jet spinning.

The new high-performance spindle from the Texparts product line, with a reduced wharve diameter of 17.5 mm, is based on the well-proven CS1 S silent spindle-bearing unit and offers a long service life and operational reliability. Outstanding running properties up to 30 000 rpm and an energy saving are the key performance factors of this new spindle. Combined with zero underwinding system Spinnfinity, they are the perfect match for automated and efficient ring spinning.

Components for filament processing

The powerful motor-driven texturing units FTS525M from the Temco product line are suitable for yarn running up to 1 000 m/min. Despite the wide speed range, the FTS unit impresses with a lower noise level and energy consumption. Thanks to its high flexibility, direction of the yarn twist is easily changed and no adjustment of the cooling plate is required for S/Z production.

CoolFlow Texturing Discs from the Temco product line optimise the air stream and demonstrably improve heat transfer due to the special design of the discs. This results in less swelling as well as a significant reduction in disc load at process speeds of up to 1 000 m/min, thus extending the service life.

In the Fibrevision product line, Saurer will show an upgrade option for tension monitoring with the market-leading Fraytec FV1 and FV2 systems for broken filament monitoring for technical and industrial yarns. The upgrade is straightforward with available sensor ranges of 0-500g or 0-1 000g depending on the application.

Sun – Service Unlimited offers life cycle partnerships for all Saurer machines

Visit the Sun area at the booth to discover the company’s offers of updates and upgrades, original parts and clever preventive services. The Saurer Academy provides digital training. Visitors to the exhibition can also learn more about the new features on the Secos – Saurer Customer Portal.

Posted June 9, 2021

Source: Saurer AG