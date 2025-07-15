Wrangler And Genesco Sign Multiyear Licensing Agreement

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July15, 2025 — Wrangler and Genesco — a footwear industry leader with a portfolio of owned and licensed lifestyle brands and more than 1,250 retail stores — have signed a new multiyear licensing agreement for Genesco to design, source and market men’s, women’s and children’s footwear under the Wrangler brand.

The agreement between Wrangler and Genesco is a strategic move for both companies, designed to support Wrangler’s growth and development as a cross-category lifestyle brand and leverage and build on Genesco’s extensive branded footwear expertise. Wrangler seeks to expand its reach and accessibility, resonating with a broader audience looking for style and functionality across both apparel and footwear.

The initial collection will feature a blend of classic Wrangler inspired designs and more trend-driven styles. With Wrangler’s signature rugged look and Genesco’s track record for innovation and success, the partnership promises to deliver fresh and distinctive designs to the market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Genesco, an industry leader with a proven track record of successfully interpreting brands and bringing compelling footwear to market,” said Steve Armus, vice president of Licensing and Collaborations at Wrangler. “This licensing agreement represents a promising opportunity to introduce Wrangler footwear to a wide audience. We believe this partnership will strengthen our brand presence and allow more consumers to experience the quality and heritage of Wrangler in an exciting new product category.”

“Partnering with Wrangler presents a meaningful opportunity to accelerate growth in our Genesco Brands Group portfolio,” said Rick Higgins, president of Genesco Brands Group. “We’re excited to leverage our know-how to build a footwear assortment that honors Wrangler’s legacy of adventure, new frontiers and craftsmanship. From everyday workwear to casual lifestyle to Western-inspired silhouettes, we see significant potential to blend rugged authenticity with unique styling, storytelling, innovation and comfort.”

The first Wrangler footwear collection under the licensing agreement is expected to launch in Fall 2026.

Posted: July 15, 2025

Source: Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands