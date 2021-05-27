ITMA ASIA + CITME 2021 Exhibitor Preview: Picanol NV

IEPER, Belgium — May 27, 2021 — Following the highly successful ITMA Europe in 2019, ITMA ASIA + CITME will be the textile machinery industry’s first major exhibition in two years. Understandably, everyone at Picanol is really looking forward to this event, especially given that the close cooperation between CTMA and Cematex has transformed ITMA ASIA + CITME into the most important biennial meeting point not only for the Asian but also for the global textile industry.

“Everyone at Picanol is eager to help our customers by providing the best technologies available on the market for airjet and rapier machines, as well as an outstanding local service and support team. The four development principles of Picanol – Smart Performance, Sustainability Inside, Driven by Data, and Intuitive Control – guide us in all our ventures. Inspired by these four principles, our R&D team has been developing some really exciting innovations that will be displayed at ITMA ASIA + CITME. These include two airjet weaving machines, four rapier weaving machines for flat fabrics, as well as one rapier machine for weaving terry towel. Furthermore, there will be an additional rapier machine in jacquard execution at the Bonas booth,” comments Johan Verstraete, Vice President Weaving Machines.

In addition to displaying the many innovations made to its range of both airjet and rapier machines, Picanol will also be premiering two new rapier machines: the brand new GTMax-i 3.0S will be shown in a 4 color dobby execution, weaving a denim style, whereas the new GTMax-S on display will be an 8 color dobby machine in 380 cm reed width weaving a silk fabric.

Picanol will also be demonstrating an OptiMax-i gripper machine in free flight execution of 540 cm width at the exhibition. This represents a significant innovation breakthrough for specific technical segments.

GTMax-i-3.0S 4-R-230 Denim

The new GTMax-i 3.0S sets the benchmark for competitive and qualitative weaving – and it’s also available in 240 and 250 cm reed width for ultimate stretch fabrics.

Warp:

Co Ne 16/1

Density 35.7 ends/cm

Drawing in width 223 cm

Weft:

PES/EL 150/40 den + PES 300 den

Density 35.4 picks/cm

Features:

BlueBox electronic platform

SUMO Drive concept

Dobby S2678B with Stäubli undermotion

DRC2 Harness Frame connection

Guided Gripper (GOH)

Electronic Selvedge System (ELSY)

Oil cooler

GTMax-S-8-R-380 Silk

The new GTMax-S with its dedicated silk execution offers you the perfect solution for weaving top-quality fabrics.

Warp:

Silk 1/40/44 den

Density 120 ends/cm

Drawing in width 375 cm

Weft:

Silk 2/20/22 den

Density 49 picks/cm

Features:

BlueBox electronic platform

SUMO Drive concept

Dobby S2658B with Stäubli undermotion

Take-up silk execution

Dedicated widths

Electronic Selvedge System (ELSY)

Center Electronic cutter

OptiMax-i-4-R-220 Worsted

A machine driven by data and focusing on sustainability inside.

Warp:

Wo/PES Nm 38/1

Density 31.5 ends/cm

Drawing in width 188 cm

Weft:

Wo/PA/EL Nm 42/1

Density 27 picks/cm

Features:

BlueTouch 15.6” display

EcoFill 4c wasteless system

Electronic Right Gripper Opener (ERGO)

SmartEye filling detector

Free Flight with carriers (VD)

Quick Style Change (QSC)

Smart signal lights

OmniPlus-i-4-P-190 Poplin

A proof that even light fabric segment can benefit from the OmniPlus-i platform. Digitization, maximum flexibility and running the highest speed.

Warp:

Co Ne 120/2

Density 51.2 ends/cm

Drawing in width 170 cm

Weft:

Co Ne 120/2

Density 33.5 picks/cm

Features:

BlueTouch 15.6” display

Blue prewinders

PosiJet main nozzle with automatic positioning

PRA II Plus automatic pick removal and repair system

Smart signal lights

Quick Style Change (QSC)

TerryMax-i-8-R-260 Terry towel

The benchmark for terry weaving. No limitations in design, aiming at maximum performance in combination with ultimate quality.

Warp:

Ground: Co Ne 24/2 – Pile: Co Ne 20/2

Density 23 ends/cm

Drawing in width 253 cm

Weft:

Co Ne 14/1 + Chenille Nm 4 + PES 167 dtex + PP 300 den

Density 20-144 picks/cm

Features:

Pneumatic Pile Backrest

Pile formation system

Pile Monitoring

BlueTouch 15.6” display

Needle Roll Control

Guided Gripper (GCv)

Smart signal lights

OmniPlus-i-6-D-220 Ladies wear

Airjet equipped with a SmartShed. This is Picanol’s direct driven shedding motion and combines the best of different worlds: performance, flexibility & energy effectiveness.

Warp:

PES 50 den + 100 den + 150 den

Density 54 ends/cm

Drawing in width 208 cm

Weft:

PES/EL 150/40 den + 100/40 den + PES/CV/EL Ne 30/40 den

Density 29 picks/cm

Features:

SmartShed direct driven digital shedding motion

BlueTouch 15.6” display

Blue prewinders

ARVD II Plus automated air saving system

Smart signal lights

OptiMax-i-4-R-540 Coating

A new milestone in weaving coating fabrics. Free Flight gripper-system extended till 540 cm at highest insertion rates. No guide-hooks required anymore on widths above 360 cm!

Warp:

PES 1100 dtex T0

Density 7 ends/cm

Drawing in width 520 cm

Weft:

PES 1100 dtex T0

Density 7 picks/cm

Features:

Free Flight with raceboard (VB)

Electronic Right Gripper Opener (ERGO)

Direct Warp Control (DWC)

Hybrid Harness Frames

BlueTouch 15.6” display

Smart signal lights

Laserstop

GTMax-i-3.0S 8-J-340 (Bonas – Hall 3 – Booth D01)

Warp:

PES 75 den

Density 118 ends/cm

Drawing in width 308 cm

Weft:

PES 150 den + 100 den

Density 120 picks/cm

Posted May 27, 2021

Source: Picanol