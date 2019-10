WINTERTHUR, Switzerland – October 7, 2019 — The order intake for the first six projects in the amount of around 165 million Swiss francs was booked upon receipt of the down payment on October 7, 2019; sales are expected to be realized in financial years 2020/2021. The order includes deliveries of compact and ring spinning systems and is part of a comprehensive modernization program for the Egyptian textile industry.

Source: Rieter