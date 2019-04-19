ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Reiners + Fürst Presents New TURBO-S Rings And New Ring Travellers

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — April 18, 2019 — The new TURBO-S spinning ring is equipped with a specially designed surface structure which significantly enhances the formation of lubrication film in the traveller contact area. This further development of the well-known TURBO ring marks a new milestone by leading German ring and traveller manufacturer R+F. More than 30 Mio units of TURBO rings have been installed and contribute to the customers’ success.

Managing Director at R+F, Mr Benjamin Reiners points out, “The new TURBO-S rings include many benefits such as extremely stable running behaviour even at highest speeds under critical circumstances along with excellent yarn quality parameters such as lowest yarn hairiness, and on top very quick adaption after change of yarn type – even for synthetic fibres.”

“We are very proud to be in the market since nearly 75 years as a family-owned business. The positive customer feedback we are receiving all over the world confirm our view that innovations pay off especially when market conditions become more and more demanding.” Mr Reiners added.

At ITMA 2019 Reiners + Fürst will also present new ring travellers for High-Speed ring spinning. The end-users benefit from best possible yarn qualities and lowest running-in periods after traveller changes at the same time. R+F customers generally achieve highest efficiencies of the ring frames benefitting from unique traveller surface treatments for optimized spinning conditions of each application.

Mill managers especially value the professional service and support R+F is providing particularly for finding solutions to optimize the efficiency of the ring spinning process. Visitors are invited to stop by at R+F’s booth at ITMA: H 7 – Stand A 206

