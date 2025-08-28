World Emblem Announces Reshoring, Nearshoring Expansions

World Emblem, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has announced plans to move production in Houston from a 35,000-square-foot (ft2) facility to a larger 72,000 ft2 manufacturing facility where it can produce up to 500,000 emblems and patches each week. The company will employ around 140 employees initially and plans to reshore jobs and add staff as U.S. production grows.

“We are committed to continue growing our U.S. manufacturing base, which will not only help us reduce tariff costs and improve supply chain efficiency, but also enhance our ability to provide same-day production and delivery to clients,” said Randy Carr,World Emblem CEO.

In addition, World Emblem has broken ground on a new 100,000-square-foot factory in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Construction is expected to finish in early 2026, creating 100 jobs initially and up to 500 over time.

“After a thorough search, we selected the Dominican Republic for its business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, and proximity to our clients in the United States,” Carr said. “As we look to further expand the range of products and services we provide to new and existing customers, this factory will enable us to strengthen our supply chain, enhance efficiency, and continue to grow the company.”

World Emblem manufactures customized emblems and patches at facilities in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, and Canada, serving North American clients with short lead times (See “World Emblem: Embracing AI,” TW, 2024 Quarterly Issue IV).

2025 Quarterly Issue III