Milliken Adopts IAFF PPE Manufacturer Code Of Conduct

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — June 2, 2026 — Milliken & Company announced today they have become the first textile manufacturer to sign the International Association of Fire Fighter’s (IAFF) new PPE Manufacturer Code of Conduct for Fire Fighter Protective Clothing and Equipment, reinforcing the company’s longstanding commitment to firefighter safety.

The IAFF Code of Conduct outlines expectations for manufacturers serving the fire service industry, including safe and compliant product design, truthful representation, proactive hazard assessment, and timely communication of potential issues. At signing, Milliken became the first fabric manufacturer to adopt the IAFF Code.

“It’s important for firefighters that we have clean gear and that we’re not introducing toxic chemicals into personal protective equipment,” said Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters. “That’s why the IAFF Code of Conduct is so important. It ensures manufacturers share the same ethical and moral commitment to protecting our members and keeping harmful chemicals out of this gear.”

Milliken has not used PFAS in fabrics developed for the fire service industry since 2021. Today, the company is the only manufacturer providing non-PFAS options across all three layers of turnout gear fabric supporting departments seeking complete system solutions. Milliken has been the technical unlock for many recent department transitions to non-PFAS solutions, including the San Francisco Fire Department and Horry Country Fire Rescue.

“We recognize the responsibility that comes with supplying fabrics used in life-saving protective gear and for decades have gone above what’s required to keep firefighters safe on-the-job,” said Marcio Manique, EVP and Managing Director for Milliken’s apparel business. “Signing this Code reflects how we operate as a company – with integrity, rigorous manufacturing standards, and a clear commitment to the firefighters who depend on these materials.”

Milliken works with every major turnout gear manufacturer in the United States and continues to invest in research, testing, and manufacturing processes that advance protective performance while supporting evolving health and environmental priorities within the fire service.

Recently, the company announced it underwent voluntary third-party testing through Forever Analytical. That testing confirmed that Milliken fabrics used in the manufacturing of firefighter turnout gear contain no detectable PFAS.

Posted: June 2, 2026

Source Milliken & Company